Riyadh – Saudi Economic and Development Securities Company (SEDCO Capital) unveiled SAR 5.70 million in cash dividends to the unitholders of SEDCO Capital's multi-asset traded fund.

A total of 30 million units of the REIT fund will receive SAR 0.19 per unit for the period from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The distribution ratio of the net asset value stands at 1.90%.

The eligibility for cash dividends will be at the end of the trading session on Thursday, 30 January 2025, while the distribution of the dividends shall take place within 60 days.

