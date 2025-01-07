Riyadh – Saudi Economic and Development Securities Company (SEDCO Capital) has announced the distribution of SAR 23.36 million as cash dividends to the unitholders of SEDCO Capital REIT Fund.

An amount of SAR 0.125 per unit will be disbursed for the three-month period from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, according to a bourse filing.

SEDCO Capital noted that 186.94 million units of the REIT fund are eligible for the dividend payout.

Furthermore, the distribution ratio of the net asset value is 1.43% as of 30 June 2024.

The eligibility for cash dividends was set as 31 December 2024, while the actual distribution of the dividends will begin on 27 February.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

