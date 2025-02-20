Riyadh: Yamama Cement Company posted 38.27% higher net profits at SAR 420.70 million in 2024, compared to SAR 304.25 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenues hiked by 25.43% to SAR 1.17 billion last year from SAR 935.19 million in 2023 while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.08 from SAR 1.50.

Dividends

The board members recommended cash dividends of SAR 202.50 million, representing 10% of the capital, for 2024.

The Saudi group will disburse a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share for 202.50 million shares.

Meanwhile, the dividend payment date will be determined after the company's general assembly approves this recommendation.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the company’s net profits surged by 18.32% to SAR 297.58 million from SAR 251.49 million in 9M-23.

