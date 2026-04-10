DUBAI: The General Assembly of Salik Company PJSC, the General Assembly of Salik Company PJSC, the exclusive operator of toll gates in Dubai, has approved its financial results for 2025.

The company reported a net profit of AED1.55 billion, representing a 33.4% growth compared to the previous year.

During the meeting, chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board, and attended by Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO, along with board members, the assembly ratified the Board of Directors' report and the financial statements for the fiscal year ending 2025.

The Assembly also approved the distribution of dividends for the second half of 2025 amounting to AED890.3 million, equivalent to AED0.118 per share, which includes 100% of the net profit for the second half of AED 782.5 million, in addition to exceptional profits of AED107.8 million.