Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding announced cash dividends amounting to AED 20 million for 2024, according to a press release.

The company’s annual general assembly meeting approved the dividends on 11 April 2025.

Shareholders will receive AED 0.10 per share, with the total amount of dividend representing 10% of the company’s share capital.

The last entitlement date will be 17 April, while the exclusion date has been set for 18 April.

In 2024, the group’s revenue surged by 32% to AED 456.50 million from AED 346.1 million in 2023, while the net profits climbed by 8% to AED 53.50 million from AED 49.40 million.

Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus, said: “RPM is committed to its success story by targeting new markets and sectors, harnessing the power of innovation to boost cost efficiencies, and generating sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders.”

Earlier this month, Response Plus Medical Services penned an agreement with Falcon Aviation Services LLC to develop the first-of-its-kind air ambulance capabilities in the UAE.

