Abu Dhabi: PureHealth Holding recorded 78% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at AED 1.71 billion in 2024, compared to AED 964.95 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.15 last year from AED 0.10 in 2023.

Revenues hiked by 58% to AED 25.84 billion as of 31 December 2024, driven by robust growth across its core segments, including Hospitals, Insurance and Procurement.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of PureHealth, commented: "This year, we significantly expanded our global presence with key acquisitions, strengthened our operational capabilities, and advanced our mission to redefine healthcare excellence."

Shaista Asif, Group CEO at PureHealth, said: “With the acquisition of Circle Health Group in the UK, we extended our world-class care beyond borders, while the integration of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) reinforced our expertise in complex, life-saving treatments.”

“As we enter 2025, we remain focused on expanding specialised services, leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency and advance predictive and personalised care, while accelerating international growth,” Asif noted.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2024, PureHealth achieved higher net profits at AED 1.43 billion.

