Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) has delivered a net profit of QAR1.69 billion ($463.75 million) in FY2025, representing an increase of 3.1% compared to QAR1.64 billion ($450 million) in 2024, reflecting steady earnings performance underpinned by safe, reliable operations and continued progress on the company’s long-term growth programme.

In recognition of the group’s performance and its ongoing focus on delivering shareholder value, the Board of Directors has recommended:

• A cash dividend of 7.2 Qatari Dirhams per share for the second half of 2025. This is in addition to the half-yearly interim cash dividend of 7.2 Qatari Dirhams per share already distributed for the first half ended 30 June 2025, bringing the total dividend distribution for the year to 14.4 Qatari Dirhams per share.

• The company also invites shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly Meeting, to be held on February 11.

Eng Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, said: “Nakilat continued to achieve strong operational performance during 2025. We sustained dependable performance across our fleet, upheld the highest standards of safety, and continued to execute our fleet expansion programme with discipline and clear purpose. These results reflect the commitment of our people and the strength of Nakilat’s operating model, built on reliability, customer-centricity, and long-term partnerships. As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating value for our shareholders and supporting the secure, efficient transportation of cleaner energy to the world.”

During 2025, Nakilat continued to translate its fleet growth plans into visible progress, marked by key milestones in the construction of several vessels across leading shipyards in South Korea. These vessels reinforce the Company’s role as a trusted shipping and maritime services partner supporting QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion programme and meeting growing global demand. In parallel, Nakilat continued progress on the construction of vessels at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), comprising two LNG carriers and four LPG/Ammonia carriers, all of which will be owned by Nakilat. Upon completion of the delivery of all vessels currently under construction, Nakilat’s fleet will expand to 112 vessels. The first vessel from this programme is expected for delivery by the end of 2026.

Nakilat’s operational performance remained a key driver of its financial strength. The company achieved an operational reliability rate of 99.6% while our safety culture remained integral to how work is planned and delivered. Service quality also remained strong, reflected in a customer satisfaction rate of 95.3%, supporting Nakilat’s continued focus on exceeding expectations at every touchpoint, it said. – TradeArabia News Service

