Riyadh - Mubasher: Lazurde Company for Jewelry shifted to net losses worth SAR 16.80 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 24.80 million in 9M-24.

Revenues surged by 37.84% to SAR 2.27 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 1.64 billion in the same period of 2024, according to the financial results.

The loss per share reached SAR 0.29 at the end of September 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.43 in 9M-24.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company’s net losses fell by 40.27% to SAR 4.30 million from SAR 7.20 million in Q3-24.

Lazurde generated revenues totaling SAR 893.20 million in the July-September 2025 period, marking a 47.29% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 606.40 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net losses dropped by 83.33% from SAR 25.80 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues hiked by 35.41% compared to SAR 659.60 million.

