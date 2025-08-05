ABU DHABI: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has reported its financial results for the first half of 2025, achieving revenue of AED54.7 billion, a 31.1% increase compared to AED41.7 billion in H1 2024, and a profit after tax of AED10.8 billion.

The second quarter of 2025 delivered one of the Group’s strongest quarterly performances, with revenue rising 22.5% year-on-year to AED27.5 billion and Net Profit surging 55.3% to AED6.7 billion, underscoring IHC’s accelerating growth momentum and strategic execution, the company said in a statement today.

Revenue growth was supported by solid contributions from core operating segments. The Real Estate & Construction segment delivered AED22.6 billion in revenue, up 47.8% year-on-year, driven by sustained demand for inventory and the launch of new development projects, contributing 41.4% of total revenue. Marine & Dredging reported AED 14.1 billion in Revenue, a 10.8% increase compared to H1-2024, reflecting elevated project activity and international expansion. Hospitality & Leisure achieved AED 4.9 billion in Revenue, marking a 72% increase, supported by broad-based demand across key assets, and recent global investments and acquisitions. Additionally, Financial Services with AED1.8 billion in revenue (up 21.4% YoY) and Energy with AED 0.4 billion (up 161.3% YoY) are emerging as high-growth contributors, further diversifying IHC’s Revenue base.

Earnings per Share rose to AED2.49, underscoring IHC’s continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. Return on Equity stood at 10.8%, further reflecting the Group’s ability to generate value from its capital base. Total Assets reached AED 436.9 billion as of 30 June 2025, up 8.7% from AED 401.8 billion as of 31 December 2024.

“Our H1 2025 results reflect the continued strength of IHC’s diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda. By delivering outstanding portfolio performance and enhancing operating leverage, we are unlocking value across sectors while deepening our impact across regional and international markets," said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC

"As we shape the industries of tomorrow, we continue to connect innovative businesses with long term capital and operational excellence, ensuring that our platform remains built for scalable and sustainable global relevance. IHC remains committed to being a catalyst for economic transformation and delivering enduring value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”

During the first half of 2025, IHC led several strategic initiatives across priority sectors. These included the launch of Gridora, a national infrastructure platform formed with ADQ and Modon; the unveiling of RIQ, a next-generation global reinsurance platform developed in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate; and a collaboration with ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank to pioneer a UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin.