First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) reported a 20.8% year-on-year growth in Q3 net profit attributable to 5.39 billion UAE dirhams ($1.47 billion), on strong momentum in client activity, diversified revenue streams, and expanding contributions from trade corridors.

The Q3 operating income also rose to AED 9.34 billion, up nearly 14% y-o-y from AED 8.20 billion.

Net Interest income in Q3 jumped to AED 5 billion, up from AED 4.89 billion in Q3 2024. Net impairment charges for the quarter stood at AED 850 million.

The UAE lender’s group net profit stood at AED 16.02 billion for the first nine months in 2025, representing a 24% y-o-y increase. Group revenue rose 16% y-o-y to AED27.65 billion, while Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) stood at 20%, above the bank’s medium-term guidance.

The 9M operating income rose 16% y-o-y to AED 27.65 billion, while net interest income rose 2% yoy to AED 14.96 billion.

Total assets reached AED 1.38 trillion, up 14% year-to-date.

FAB’s investment banking arm delivered the largest revenue growth over nine months, recording a 17% yoy rise to AED 9.09bln, driven by a 27% increase in lending year-to-date, and supported by a healthy pipeline and strong deal execution, the bank said.

The business facilitated AED 261 billion in client fundraising through ECM and DCM platforms.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com