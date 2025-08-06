Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced robust financial results for the first half with a total revenue of AED1.45 billion ($395 million), up 7.5% over the same period in 2024.

Announcing the results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, Empower said its net profit after tax hit AED403 million ($110 million), thus marking a 3.4% increase over the same period in 2024.

The ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) reached AED719 million, with a growth of 3.6 percent and the pre-tax net profit amounting to AED442 million marking 3.3 percent growth compared to the first half of last year.

On the solid performance, CEO Ahmad bin Shafar said: "Empower’s exceptional performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the strength of our integrated business model and the ability to efficiently adapt to changing market dynamics and customer needs."

"Our sustained success is driven by the forward-looking strategy, operational excellence, and the ability to extract long-term value from the continued momentum in the real estate sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

