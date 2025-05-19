Cairo: Emaar Misr for Development recorded an annual drop in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 3.32 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to EGP 5.73 billion in Q1-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to EGP 0.59 in Q1-25 from EGP 1.25 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The revenues hit EGP 5.84 billion as of 31 March 2025, marking a plunge from EGP 1.57 billion in Q1-24.

Standalone Business

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, Emaar Misr witnessed year-on-year (YoY) lower standalone net profits after tax at EGP 3.17 billion, compared to EGP 5.61 billion.

Non-consolidated EPS amounted to EGP 0.56 in Q1-25, down from EGP 1.22 at the end of March 2024.

In 2024, Emaar Misr’s consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 15.40 billion, while the standalone net profits reached EGP 12.37 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

