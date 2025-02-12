Egyptians Real Estate Fund’s net profits after tax increased by 67.83% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 36.514 million in 2024 from EGP 21.755 million, according to the financial statements.

Revenues hiked to EGP 51.158 million last year from EGP 34.980 million in 2023.

In the first nine months of 2024, the EGX-listed firm recorded 122% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 11.577 million, compared to EGP 5.216 million.

