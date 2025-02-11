Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB) posted an 81% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax at EGP 1.744 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 962.505 million, according to the financial statements released on February 11th.

Net interest income hiked by 79% YoY to EGP 22.308 billion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 12.482 billion.

In the first nine months of 2024, SAIB logged net profit after tax valued at EGP 1.282 billion, an annual leap of 118% from EGP 588.247 million.

