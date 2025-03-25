Arab Finance: Electro Cable Egypt (ECE) (ELEC) recorded a 6.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during 2024, recording EGP 1.327 billion, compared to EGP 1.248 billion, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Sales surged to EGP 13.778 billion in 2024 from EGP 8.673 billion in 2023.

The company’s standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 435.658 million last year, up from EGP 404.120 million the year before.

Electro Cable is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the electric components manufacturing sector. The company manufactures and distributes power and telecommunication cables and wires in Egypt and abroad.

Its product portfolio includes low-, medium-, and high-tension power cables, isolated cables, and telephone communication cables.

