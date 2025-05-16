DUBAI: BHM Capital, a leading financial and investment services firm in the UAE, announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, posting a net profit of AED11 million—up from AED9 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 23% year-on-year growth.

This impressive performance comes despite ongoing global market challenges, highlighting the company's resilience and the efficiency of its management. BHM Capital has solidified its position as the largest market maker and liquidity provider in the UAE by market share and trading volume, significantly enhancing market efficiency and delivering added value to both the markets and investors.

The firm also recorded substantial growth in its client base, with 8,133 new accounts opened in Q1, representing 41.37% of all new accounts in the market during the period, according to official data from the Dubai Financial Market. This marks a clear indicator of growing investor confidence in BHM Capital’s advanced service offerings.

In support of its expansion strategy, the company is currently working on increasing its capital by AED200 million. This capital raise aims to finance future initiatives and strengthen its presence in local, regional, and global markets.

Sheikh Dr. Ammar Almualla, Chairman of BHM Capital, commented, "BHM Capital’s Q1 2025 results are a true reflection of the strategic vision set by our Board of Directors—one that aims to establish the company as a leading financial institution with strong competitive capabilities and long-term sustainability. Despite local and global market fluctuations, BHM Capital has demonstrated the agility and expertise needed to continue delivering growth and strengthen investor trust. With our planned geographic expansions and capital increase, we are entering a new phase of institutional excellence and leadership in the financial sector."

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer, added, "The strong results we achieved in Q1 2025 are the outcome of collective effort and our unwavering commitment to serving clients and creating added value in everything we do. Our profit growth, rising client numbers, and exceptional performance as a market maker, liquidity provider, financial advisor, and portfolio/fund manager reflect the success of a clear, diversified, and ambitious strategy. With the upcoming capital increase, we are preparing for a broader expansion into regional markets, some of which—such as Bahrain, Oman, and Egypt—we’ve already announced, along with new markets like Armenia, Kazakhstan, Iraq, and Jordan, which have recently joined the Tabadul platform. We are also boosting our investments in technology, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence to serve our investors with the highest standards."

BHM Capital remains committed to providing comprehensive financial and investment solutions that support investor aspirations and contribute to the development of financial markets at all levels.