Bahrain - The board of directors of Takaful International Company has approved the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The net profit attributable to the shareholders after tax for the three months ended September 30 was BD350,000 compared to BD351,000 for the same period in the previous year, due to the implementation of the Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax, which came into effect on January 1, 2025.

Earnings per share stood at 4.12 fils compared with 4.13 fils for the same period in the previous period. Total comprehensive income for the three months ended September 30 reduced to BD440,000 compared with BD606,000 for the same period in the previous period, a decrease of 27 per cent.

The company reported a total net profit before tax of BD377,000 during the third quarter of the year 2025 compared with BD406,000 for the same period in the previous year, a decrease of 7pc. The takaful funds incurred a deficit before tax of BD22,000 in the third quarter of the year compared with a surplus of BD55,000 for the same period in the previous year. This decline is mainly due to an increase in net reported claims and attributable expenses during the period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The shareholders’ fund achieved a net profit before tax of BD399,000 compared with a net profit of BD351,000 for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 14pc.

Recognised takaful contributions were BD7.582 million in the third quarter of the year 2025 compared with BD6.893m for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 10pc. Recognised takaful costs reduced by 19pc to BD6.191m in the third quarter of the year 2025 as compared to BD7.631m for the same period in the previous year.

As for the results of the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net profit attributable to the shareholders after tax was BD950,000 compared with BD905,000 for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 5pc.

Comparatively, earnings per share increased to 11.19 fils compared with 10.65 fils for the same period in the previous year. Total comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was BD1.032m compared with BD1.030m for the same period in the previous year.

The company reported a total net profit before tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of BD1.248m compared to BD1.163m for the same period in the previous year, an increase of 7pc.

The takaful funds achieved a surplus before tax of BD167,000 compared with a surplus of BD258,000 for the same period in the previous year, a decrease of 35pc. This decline is mainly due to an increase in net reported claims and attributable expenses during the period compared with the same period of the previous year.

The shareholders’ fund achieved a net profit before tax of BD1,081m in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to a net profit of BD905,000 for the same period for the previous year, an increase of 19pc.

Recognised takaful contributions increased by 13pc to BD21.728m for the nine months compared with BD19.207m for the same period in the previous year. Recognised takaful costs increased slightly by 3pc to BD18.103m for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to BD17.535m for the same period in previous year.

The company’s total equity slightly decreased to BD12.631m as of September 30, 2025 compared to BD12.680m as of December 31, 2024.

Total assets of the company increased by 10pc to BD48.179m as of September 30, 2025 compared to BD43.833m as of December 31, 2024.

Chairman Ebrahim Al Rayes said that the board of directors is satisfied with the financial performance results for the nine months ended September 30, that were in line with the budget approved by the board at the end of last year.

The company’s financial performance results were achieved despite the market fluctuations, Mr Al Rayes said, affirming the board’s confidence in the company’s strategic direction and its steadfast commitment to achieving sustainable growth, strengthening financial stability, and enhancing long-term value for shareholders and participants.

Chief executive officer Essam Al Ansari said that the company continued its good performance and was able to maintain its financial strength that contributed to the affirming of the company (A-) stable from the international rating agency AM Best, being the only Islamic insurance company with a rating of (A-).

He further noted that the surplus distribution, being a core principle of the takaful model, has been a great success this year and was highly appreciated by both corporate and individual customers, reaffirming the company’s commitment to transparency, fairness and mutual benefit.

