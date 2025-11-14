Dubai: Amanat Holdings generated 15% year-on-year (YoY) revenues from continuing operations at AED 622.10 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, driven by a strong performance in the education and healthcare sectors.

Net profits from continuing operations jumped by 73% YoY to AED 164.70 million in 9M-25, according to a press release.

On 26 October, Amanat’s Education business, Almasar Alshamil Education, announced its intention to float 30% of its share capital on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

In November, it announced the successful conclusion of the institutional book-building, with an oversubscription rate of 102.9 times and an order book of over SAR 61 billion, implying a market cap at listing of SAR 1.99 billion, a total offering size of around SAR 599 million.

Amanat’s Chairman, Shamsheer Vayalil, said: “With substantial cash available, the board will carefully assess the optimal balance between returning value to shareholders and reinvesting in transformational opportunities that will shape our next phase of growth”

John Ireland, CEO of Amanat, added: “Our results for the first nine months of 2025 highlight the continued delivery of Amanat’s strategy. Education maintained its momentum, supported by record enrollments, whilst Healthcare performance strengthened during the period, with expanded capacity now translating into higher profitability.”

At the end of June 2025, Amanat Holdings generated net profits totaling AED 93.20 million, an annual growth of 5% from AED 89.11 million.

