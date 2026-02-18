Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has announced solid results for FY 2025, recording a net profit of BD218.7 million ($582 million), up 18.5% over BD184.5 million ($490.8 million) the previous year, mainly on the back of higher production and record sales volume which soared to 1.6 million metric tonnes (+0.11% YoY) despite market challenges.

Also its net finished production volume was up by 0.05% YoY hitting 1.623 million MT, reflecting continuous operational efficiency.

Strong LME prices and disciplined operational delivery also played a vital role in Alba's solid performance.

For the 12-month period, Alba reported a total comprehensive income of BD213.2 million ($567 million), up 16.2% over BD183.4 million ($487.8 million) the year before.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was fils 154 for 2025 versus share of fils 130 the previous year.

Total Equity as of December 31, 2025 stood at BD2.08 billion ($5,546.8 billion), up by 8.4% YoY, versus BD1.92 billion ($5.1 billion) as of December 31, 2024. Alba’s total assets as of December 31, 2025 were BD2.62 billion ($6.976.8 billion) versus BD2.67 billion ($7.1 billion) as of December 31, 2024, down by 1.9%.

On its Q4 results, Alba said its profit for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, stood at BD108.7 million ($289.2 million), up 193.4% when compared to BD37.1 million ($98.6 million) in 2024.

The company reported basic and diluted earnings per share of fils 76 for Q4 2025 versus basic and diluted earnings per share of fils 26 for the same period in 2024. The total comprehensive income for Q4 2025 stood at BD107 million ($284.7 million) versus a total comprehensive income for Q4 2024 at BD38.1 million ($101.3 million), up by 181% YoY.

Impressed with the result, the Board of Directors of Alba resolved during the Board meeting today (February 17), to recommend the distribution of cash dividend to the shareholders whose names are registered on the company’s register on the record date.

The final cash dividend is 43.51% of the share nominal value, equivalent to Fils 43.51 per share corresponding to BD61,612,237 ($163,862,332).

On the solid performance, Khalid Al Rumaihi, the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, said: "The highest quarterly profit in Alba’s history, achieved in Q4 2025, reflects our strong dedication to performance and value creation. With strong LME prices and disciplined operational delivery, we’ve set a new profitability record that speaks to our resilience and strategic clarity."

"This exceptional outcome has enabled us not only to accelerate the servicing of our outstanding loans but also to confidently recommend a higher final dividend tranche for our shareholders," he stated.

Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali said: "Our record fourth quarter performance in 2025 is a reflection of the discipline, resilience, and operational strength that define Alba. Beyond the exceptional financial results, what makes this achievement meaningful is the way we delivered it - safely, responsibly, and with a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement."

Some of the highlights of Alba on the operational side in 2025 are:

Sales volume reached 1,613,360 MT (+0.11% YoY) despite market challenges. Net Finished Production was up by 0.05% YoY to reach 1,623,139 MT, reflecting continuous operational efficiency.

Value Added Sales (VAP) averaged 74% of total shipments, up by 2 percentage points YoY. VAP Sales’ volume reached 1,195,788 MT (+3.3%YoY).

Achieved $67.32 million in e-Al Hassalah savings powered by Lean Six Sigma & AI initiatives and exceeding 2025 Target of $60 million.

Expanded partnership with Array Innovation to integrate advanced data modelling & AI.

Signed tri‑partite MoU with Shandong Innovation Group & Blue Five Capital for joint investments and knowledge sharing.

Aluminium prices have reached multi‑year highs, supported by the Mozal smelter closure and elevated copper markets. While a slight moderation is expected later in 2026, prices are projected to remain strong in the $2,650–2,750/t range.

Global consumption will continue to grow, driven by structural deficits in North America and Europe, with China seeing new momentum from growing battery‑storage applications.

Supply disruptions are expected to persist through 2026, offsetting planned capacity additions in Asia. In China, smelter capacity remains close to the national ceiling, limiting further production growth.-

On its 2026 priorities, the aluminium giant said in alignment with Bahrain’s 2060 Net-Zero Vision, it continues to embed sustainability across its value chain - beginning from raw material sourcing to product delivery to minimise environmental impact.

Also the company has set a target to surpass its 2025 Net Finished Production record of 1,623,139 MT and exceed the e‑Al Hassalah 2026 target of $150 million.

Alba is leveraging industry-leading certifications, including ASI, EcoVadis, and Low-Carbon Aluminium EternAl™ portfolio, to access new markets and accelerate value-added sales growth.

"We are advancing circularity through the construction of Alba Daiki Sustainable Solutions for aluminium dross processing, scheduled for completion by September 2026," stated Al Baqali.

Alba, he noted, was progressing Class 3 Feasibility Study and Bankable Feasibility Study for the New Replacement Line (NRL).

Lauding the entire team for the solid results, Al Baqali said: "I also want to take this opportunity to thank all Alba employees and contractor personnel for achieving 44 million safe working hours without LTI. This milestone is a testament to your dedication and safety-first mindset."

At plus-1.623 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2025), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage.-TradeArabia News Service

