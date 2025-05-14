Dubai: Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development registered net profits worth AED 6.72 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual surge from AED 1.61 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 0.012 in Q1-25 from AED 0.003 a year earlier, according to the income results.

Total net income hiked to AED 30.61 million during the January-March 2025 period from AED 21.54 million in Q1-24.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director of Al Ramz, commented: “We are proud to have been entrusted with landmark mandates from ADNOC Gas, Borouge, and Fertiglobe, further cementing our leadership in market making across the region.”

“As we continue to grow across business lines and geographies, we remain focused on shaping and advancing the financial markets ecosystem in the UAE and beyond,” he added.

As of 31 December 2024, the company’s net profits shrank to AED 15.95 million from AED 39.67 million in 2023.

