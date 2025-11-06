Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) posted a 53% jump in net profit for the third quarter of the year on the back of strong revenues.



Total net earnings for the period reached AED 8.7 billion ($2.37 billion), while revenue reached AED 29.9 billion, up by 34.6% from a year ago.



As for the year to date, net profit totaled AED 19.5 billion, growing by 8.3% from the same period last year, while revenue hit AED 84.6 billion, up by 32.3%.



The conglomerate also reported a high gross profit margin, which expanded to 26.6%, up from 23.9% in the first nine months of 2024.



The strong earnings reflect the positive operational performance of the company's businesses, including real estate and construction; hospitality and leisure; marine and dredging.



