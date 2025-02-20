Databricks, a data and AI company, has announced plans to invest up to $300 million in Saudi Arabia over the next five years.

This investment, announced at LEAP 2025, will be used to enable its growing local customer base to combine data, analytics and AI on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and will support the formation of strategic partnerships to upskill Saudi citizens with the latest skills in data engineering and AI.

The data and AI company also announced a new training partnership with Tuwaiq Academy, which will be the first Databricks authorised training partner in the kingdom.

These announcements follow the official opening of Databricks’ new office in Riyadh in December 2024 and the welcoming of Mohammad Alzaubi as General Manager to lead operations locally.

Introducing Data Intelligence Platform

At LEAP, Naveen Zutshi, Chief Information Officer at Databricks, introduced Databricks’ pioneering Data Intelligence Platform, highlighted recent business growth and discussed key investments in Saudi Arabia. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratises access to data and AI, making it easier for organisations to harness the power of their data for analytics, machine learning, and AI applications.

Built on an open source foundation, the platform enables organisations to drive innovation to increase revenue, lower costs, and reduce risk. Customers use the Data Intelligence Platform to find and treat diseases like cancer earlier, identify new ways to combat climate change, detect financial fraud, develop pharmaceuticals faster, reduce time to mental health intervention, decrease local financial inequality and much more.

“We have been thrilled to welcome Databricks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Haytham Alohali, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. “Databricks’ commitment to KSA and along with its strategic training partnerships, will play a vital role in fostering a dynamic ecosystem of cloud providers and software companies to achieve a new level of tech excellence.”

“I was thrilled to discuss on stage why democratising data and AI across an organisation must be a top priority for the C-suite,” said Zutshi. “Our Data Intelligence Platform has the power to help enterprises and entrepreneurs across Saudi Arabia to bring generative AI solutions to market much faster. I’ve been impressed by the energy and momentum at LEAP and am excited to announce Databricks’ investment into Saudi Arabia over the next five years and our contribution to the local digital economy.”

Commitment to data + AI training

Databricks is committed to supporting KSA’s Vision 2030 framework and empowering citizens and enterprises with data and AI skills. At LEAP, the company announced a new training partnership with Tuwaiq Academy. Tuwaiq Academy will be the first Databricks authorised training partner with dedicated facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Databricks and Tuwaiq Academy are also currently exploring options for how Databricks can support Tuwaiq Academy’s Gifted Technical Secondary School with Databricks content and a path to certification.

Facilitated by MCIT, The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) has recognised the Databricks ‘Data Engineer’ certifications and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) will reimburse test-takers who pass these certifications. This fosters the development of national competencies and supports professional excellence in the field of data engineering. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).