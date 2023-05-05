Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council’s flagship programme, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI), hosted the French SME Rézomes in Doha after Hassad Food, Qatar’s investment arm in Food and Agribusiness sectors, had awarded it the call for the “Value Extraction from Agricultural Side streams.”

Launched in early 2022, the QOI meets with local enterprises in brainstorming workshops to identify their challenges and opportunities and issue innovation calls for out-of-the-box solutions.

After evaluating submitted offers, QOI hosts the awardees in a series of visits to lay foundation for the upcoming collaboration.

Haya al-Ghanim, RDI programme director at QRDI, said: “We are very proud at QRDI with the role played by the QOI in helping local entities make qualitative strides. The programme also empowers entities to tackle challenges using advanced and sustainable solutions and methods beyond the common means.

“The awardees also contribute to the local sectors by sharing knowledge and expertise through training workshops and lectures to ensure that the local markets absorb the new technologies and can operate independently.”

Rézomes promotes efficient agriculture through sustainable farming techniques that foster ecological and economic sustainability. The French SME responded to the “Value extraction from agricultural side streams” call by Hassad Food, which aims to reduce food waste and contribute to sustainability.

During their visit, the Rézomes delegation visited Hassad Food to inspect the site, set up the equipment, and trained Hassad Food staff on using the equipment systems they provided.

Furthermore, the Rézomes delegation met with different Qatari entities such as Ministry Of Municipality, Baladna, University of Doha, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Heenat Salma Farm to give training sessions, inspect different sites for new opportunities and run demonstrations.

Rézomes is one of two entities awarded innovation partnerships for Hassad Food, one of which has been developed in collaboration with Kahramaa’s Creativity, Innovation and Scientific Research Incubator (CIRI).

QRDI’s first-of-its-kind initiative aims to support Qatar's innovation ecosystem by fostering innovation partnerships for government entities and Large Local Enterprises in Qatar.

