Egypt - Bassel Rahmi, the CEO of the Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), took part in the first meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee between Egypt and Bulgaria, which was held in Cairo last Saturday.

The meeting was led by Sameh Shoukry, the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mariya Gabriel, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, along with several ministers and senior officials from both countries.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their interest in strengthening bilateral relations in all political, economic, trade, and social fields.

Rahmi stressed the commitment of MSMEDA to enhance its partnership with Bulgaria, by exploring opportunities for cooperation in various economic and trade sectors, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and fostering mutually beneficial startups, especially in innovative economics, digital transformation, and green economy mechanisms.

He mentioned the ongoing efforts to improve bilateral relations, by agreeing to sign a joint memorandum of understanding between MSMEDA and the Bulgarian Agency for Promotion of SMEs, aiming to exchange and transfer expertise in supporting and developing small projects and organizing joint exhibitions, contributing to the development of Egyptian exports and the economic relations of both countries.

Both sides agreed that the next period would see continuous cooperation to support the SME sector in both countries.

