Saudi Arabia - Microsoft Arabia and KEYSS Project today signed a new partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of startups and SMEs across the Kingdom and foster innovation in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.



This partnership will provide entrepreneurs and startups trained by the KEYSS Project with access to the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a platform that helps startups radically accelerate innovation by empowering them with industry-leading services, expert guidance, and the essential technology needed to build a future-proofed startup.



Zainab Alamin, VP of Digital Transformation & Sustainability at Microsoft, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership with the KEYSS Project as it aligns with Microsoft’s mission to empower the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom. “Through this partnership, young entrepreneurs and startups will have access to the latest technologies and digital skills needed to innovate, bring their ideas to life, and advance their business growth and success.” Alamin also noted that the partnership supports Microsoft’s efforts to be the preferred and trusted partner for innovation across all sectors of the economy in the Saudi market.



Entrepreneurs and innovators in Saudi Arabia will also have access to the latest learning tools to enable them to leverage the latest cloud technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and data analytics to launch successful businesses, improve performance, boost productivity, reduce costs, and meet their sustainable development goals.



Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Sarah Mohammad Ghaleb, Founder of the KEYSS Project, noted that startups often struggle with limited resources and gaining the proper guidance, especially when starting a business. “We have trained thousands of youths across the Kingdom to be more confident in their skills as civic leaders. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we are providing them with access to the latest technologies and digital skills.”



She added: “We are very excited about this collaboration as it will enable us to reach more young people and provide them with the resources that they need to direct positive impact in our communities.”



By leveraging Microsoft’s cutting-edge technologies and expertise, the KEYSS Project will also empower startups to achieve their sustainability targets and accelerate progress towards Saudi Arabia’s SDG goals.



The KEYSS Project is a Saudi female-led initiative that aims to empower Saudi youth by helping them find their purpose and supporting them to learn and practice new skills while engaging in impact projects within their communities.

