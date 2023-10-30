Doha, Qatar: The third annual GWC Forum, titled ‘Fostering Legacy – Empowering MSMEs in the Digital Era’, will be held on 8-9 November in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The event follows two successful editions in 2021 and 2022, which attracted more than 800 delegates from 59 countries, including 100 C-suite leaders and more than 150 students. Held on the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the event generated extensive media coverage, including more than 200,000 video views across GWC channels.

This year’s forum, which will be moderated by Al Jazeera Network’s Senior News Anchor, Emily Angwin, will focus on the legacy impact of Qatar 2022. Through panel sessions involving industry experts, special presentations, and workshops, the forum will explore how Qatar’s enterprising spirit will inspire growth across the region as the nation builds towards National Vision 2030.

GWC Forum 2023 partners include Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) as the Research Partner, Oxford Business Group (OBG) as the Intelligence Partner, and QLIVE as Gift Sponsor.

A host of senior-level speakers will attend the forum, converging to explore the supply chain’s pivotal role in the digital era and discussing the startup and growth enablers for the thriving micro, small and medium enterprises.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, said: “We are committed to supporting MSMEs through every stage of their journey, and this year’s forum will take a deep dive into the development of businesses in Qatar over recent years, how they are benefitting from Qatar’s hosting mega events, and what would enable their growth and sustainability.”

The hybrid forum aims to champion and enable MSMEs by sharing insight from the government, academia, financial and technology sectors.

On day one, the first panel session, titled ‘Enabling Growth’, will explore the impact of hosting mega events on regional growth and sustainability, with particular focus on empowering MSMEs through sustainable logistics, circular economy, education, and attracting foreign investment for long-term prosperity.

The second panel session, titled ‘Digital MSMEs’, will explore technology and innovation that boosts MSMEs in the digital era, leveraging AI, exceptional customer experiences, and e-procurement for better service, increased sales, and operational efficiency, leading to prosperity in the digital landscape.

Led by HBKU, day two of the forum, will host the ‘Future Ready MSME Workshop’, presenting a strategic approach for businesses preparing to navigate upcoming challenges effectively. It is meticulously designed to empower enterprises with essential tools and knowledge, ensuring their ability to thrive amidst adversity.

Al Wukair Logistics Park, which spans an impressive 1,500,000m², is tailored specifically for MSMEs. Al Wukair caters for commercial needs and provides a platform for like-minded and complementary businesses – helping to create a valued ecosystem for MSMEs to flourish in Qatar and across the region. This is in addition to GWC Bu Sulba warehousing park and Bu Fesseela Warehousing Park, which combined spans 1,000,000m², built and optimized logistics infrastructure for SMEs.

