UAE - Finance House LLC (FH) and the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the growth and development of micro, small, medium enterprises (mSMEs) throughout the UAE.

The signing ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi, where Mohamed Abdulla Jumaa Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, and Sanad Al Meqbali, Chairman of EEA, represented their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, Finance House LLC, a subsidiary of the Finance House Group, will offer a range of financial facilities to EEA members, provide competitive deposit rates, and conduct awareness sessions on business finance.

Alqubaisi said: “We are delighted to embark on this collaboration with the EEA, as it solidifies our dedication to strengthening the UAE’s economic landscape. Finance House reaffirms its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and propelling the mSME sector forward through this MoU. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we aim to create innovative financial solutions that empower businesses and drive significant growth in the UAE. Together with the EEA, we will shape a thriving ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship and fuels the nation’s progress.”

Additionally, the EEA will introduce Finance House to its partners engaged in mSME development, providing opportunities to explore tailored financial solutions for mSMEs.

Sanad Al Meqbali, said: “This MoU signifies our unwavering commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and driving the growth of mSMEs across the UAE. By joining forces with Finance House, we can leverage their expertise and resources to unleash the mSME sector’s full potential, contributing to our nation’s economic prosperity. Together, we will foster an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages entrepreneurship, and propels the UAE to new heights of success. We noticed that some of the traditional financing solutions on the market are not meeting the challenges of entrepreneurs, and some business nature. With our partnership with FH, we believe that the solution of financing (on a need-based basis) will push up the mSME sector. And it’s the right product to solve a lot of entrepreneurs’ challenges.”

