Egypt - Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Development Agency (MSMEDA), has met with Alessandro Fracacetti, the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Egypt, and Abeer Shakwer, Director of the Comprehensive Growth and Innovation Team in the UNDP.

The two sides discussed aspects of future cooperation in light of the strategic partnership that brings together the agency and the program to develop the MSMEs sector and contribute to achieving sustainable development and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

This took place in the presence of Tarek Shash, Executive Vice President of MSMEDA, and Amany Hanafy, Head of the Planning and Follow-up Sector of the Agency.

During the meeting, Rahmi expressed MSMEDA’s pride in the close cooperation with UNDP. He praised the program’s role in supporting the agency institutionally and enhancing its contributions to provide thousands of job opportunities for citizens.

Rahmi explained that the program’s continued cooperation with the agency reflects the appreciation of various international institutions and donors of the efforts of the political leadership in bringing about an economic and societal boom. This boom is beneficial to improving the quality of life for the Egyptian citizen, and the confidence of these organizations in the performance of Egyptian development institutions.

He pointed out that in the future, more cooperation is expected to take place between the agency and the program based on several axes, the most important of which is the digitization of the agency’s services and the activation of the benefits and facilities of Enterprise Development Law 152/2020, which contributes to facilitating the procedures for establishing and expanding projects.

For his part, Alessandro Fracacetti praised the remarkable development boom the agency achieved in the level of the services it provides to clients. He stressed that the support of UNDP for the various developmental activities of the agency during the coming period will continue, especially in the areas of institutional development and tweaking future trends to address the current challenges in the labor market and promote innovation, entrepreneurship and management.

Abeer Shakwer stressed the importance of cooperation between the program and the agency in developing the agency’s strategies, and working to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing the MSMEs sector, in order to become more flexible and ready to face crises, especially in light of global developments.

The resident representative of UNDP visited the agency’s branch in Cairo, where he was welcomed by Raafat Abbas, head of the central sector for non-financial services, and Romaih Abdel-Haseeb, director of the agency’s Cairo branch.

Fracacetti inspected the services provided by the branch to clients. In addition, he listened to a presentation on the development of one-stop services to facilitate procedures for citizens and shorten the time and effort for issuing the documents necessary to start the activity.

