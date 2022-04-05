ArabFinance: O7 Therapy, an Egyptian research-based online platform, has raised $2.1 million in seed funding round to support mental health in the Middle East, according to a press release published on April 4th.

The round has been led by Hikma Ventures, along with C-Ventures, Lotus Ventures, and several other angel investors.

The recent funding will enable O7 Therapy to expand across the Middle East through offering new product features and developments to support mental health and wellbeing.

Moreover, this investment will help the startup to extend its Employee Wellness Program for more organizations across the region.

“Everyone deserves convenient and, more importantly, personalized trustworthy access to premium mental wellness services. This is what drives us to do what we do,” O7 therapy’s CEO and Co-Founder Ashraf Bacheet said.

Established to provide help to clients around the world, O7 therapy is a refined, scientific, and evidence-based online platform that helps address a wide range of mental health difficulties, and advocate for mental health and wellness.