Some 220 students participated in the recent virtual Innovation Camp workshop entitled ‘World of Innovation’ organised by Injaz Bahrain under the slogan ‘Discovering the Spirit of Leadership’.

Targeting all public secondary school students, the workshop saw keen participation. It was attended by three executives from Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading bank in providing digital financial solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, who participated as judges.

The tournament aimed to find innovative solutions to real-life challenges in the business world, by utilising innovation, creative thinking and teamwork, which tested the leadership, critical thinking, and presentation skills of the participating students, where they learned the basics of how to start a business in an inspiring environment.

Testing student skills

The workshop tested the students’ skills, challenging them to come up with innovative ideas towards an assigned problem in less than two hours. The participants were then given two minutes to pitch their ideas to the judging panel, wherein one team was selected every day, and qualified to compete amongst the finalists on the last day of the workshop.

During the first phase of the workshop, Jawad Abdulhadi Humaidan, Acting Head of Corporate Banking at BisB, and Ahmad Fakhro, Marketing Manager at BisB, participated in the judging panel which evaluated the ability of the participating students to either digitise a traditional product or service, or upgrade an existing digital product or service through the use of technology.

The team from Al Taawon Secondary Boys School were selected as winners of the challenge. For the other stage of the workshop, Dalal Al Rayes, Head of Human Resources at BisB, joined the judging panel, which challenged female students to develop an action plan for an idea or service that would contribute to simplifying the lives of women in the workforce. The winning team selected was Al Muharraq Secondary Girls School for their idea ‘Musaned’.

To be creative

Commenting on the occasion, Afnan Saleh, Chief of Human Resources at BisB, said: “I would first like to congratulate the winners of the Innovation Camp Tournament which inspired participants to be creative and enabled them to develop innovative banking products and services.

“We are proud to partner with Injaz Bahrain in favour of the bank’s initiatives as part of our CSR programme, Jood, which focuses on innovation through education, and equipping students with the right skill set and innovative mindset to qualify them to enter the workforce and become future leaders. We are also proud to have our team participate in events of this nature, which reflect BisB’s ongoing efforts and commitment to serve the community through our active participation in these valuable programmes.”

Hana Sarwani, Executive Director at Injaz Bahrain commented: “We are pleased to successfully conclude yet another Innovation Camp Tournament with the support of our partners and volunteers. We at Injaz Bahrain are proud to equip them with the skills and resources to prepare them to achieve their ambitions with the cooperation of our strategic partners. We thank our partners at Bahrain Islamic Bank for their contributions towards our journey and congratulate all the winners.”

