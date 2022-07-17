Milan - Dedalus Group, the leading healthcare and diagnostic software solutions provider in Europe and one of the largest in the world, today announced that Sam Amory has been named Managing Director in the Dedalus MEA Region. The Group’s company operates in the digitalisation of public and private healthcare systems across the Middle East and Africa.

Sam is a Senior Executive with over 20 years of experience in the Health Care sector, with 6 years in the public arena and 14 years in the private sector across MEA, UK, US and Asia.

Sam showcases extensive expertise across General Management, Business Development, Partner Eco-System and Solution Specific roles. He has actively collaborated with the other members of the executive teams, consistently achieved the company's financial goals, developed IT, Sales & Marketing budgets, hired and mentored staff, alongside implementing the latest technologies.

Sam has held the title of General Manager of the fast-growing Orion Health organisation for the last 7 years. Over the past 24 months, Sam has been focused, within his role, on avidly advising multiple regions on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2014 at GE, in his role as Commercial Development Director, Sam launched the regional Caradigm business on behalf of GE Healthcare. He was dedicated to helping organizations improve care, reduce costs and manage risk.

Before working with GE, Sam spent 5 years as the Business Development Director & MEA Strategy Lead for Microsoft Health Solutions Group, offering services to developing countries across Africa & the Middle East.

“I feel very excited and honoured to be joining the Dedalus Team,” said Sam Amory.

“I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to an exciting and fast-moving IT company in the healthcare industry. I feel that we will not only achieve further greatness but will make a real difference to people’s everyday lives.” “We are excited to announce that Sam Amory has been appointed as Managing Director for region MEA. We strongly believe that his wide market knowledge and Digital Healthcare expertise will help Dedalus to foster the opportunities of these markets.” Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO of Dedalus Group, commented.

“He represents the clear confirmation of our commitment to achieve a leadership position in the Middle East and Africa markets.” Hans Vandewyngaerde, Regional President Dedalus, complemented.

