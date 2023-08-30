Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has joined forces with GoDaddy to help entrepreneurs as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) digitise in the UAE by offering key connectivity solutions and enabling their online presence, according to a press release.

Upon the collaboration, all SMEs subscribing to du's broadband plans will receive Godaddy’s E-commerce Starter Kit, which comprises .com domain registration, a professional Microsoft email account, and an e-store builder tool that has hosting services with unlimited pages and seamless social media integration.

Chief Commercial Officer at du, Karim Benkirane, said: “The collaboration not only addresses the connectivity needs of SMEs but also ensures they have the essential digital tools to thrive in a competitive market, harness the countless opportunities offered by the ever-evolving digital landscape, and position themselves for long-term success.”

Benkirane added: “Our partnership goes beyond empowering SMEs to succeed, it showcases our commitment to the future of entrepreneurship in the UAE.”

The starter kit will be provided free of charge for one year to unlock potential opportunities and tap into unlimited opportunities offered by the digital landscape.

Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, Selina Bieber, commented by saying: “With our combined expertise, we hope to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed online and help SMEs grow their online business.”

Biebe concluded: “GoDaddy and du's partnership aims to bridge the digital divide for SMEs in the UAE, providing them with the necessary tools and connectivity to establish a strong online presence.”

Based on GoDaddy’s MENA Small Business Survey, approximately 50% of businesses in the UAE that utilise online channels generate up to 20% of their annual revenue through these platforms.

The survey further showed that the UAE enterprises gained over 70% of their customers through online channels compared to other markets.

Earlier in 2023, the listed firm du teamed up with Alliance Networks to bring intra-regional high-capacity connectivity to customers in the MENA region and the Gulf.

