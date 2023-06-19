Ooredoo, leading innovator in communication services for businesses, has announced a new ‘Aamali Bulk SMS Pay-as-You-Use’ plan, tailored to suit individual company and freelancer needs, and giving businesses an effective and efficient way to reach audiences and prospective customers.

This new enhanced and flexible pricing option, comes as an addition to the Aamali Bulk SMS portfolio, which currently offers two subscription packs – Basic and Starter - for customers with high monthly volume of campaigns and messages.

Thani Al Malki – Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo – said: “We are proud to support our agile business customers with this flexible new tariff plan, allowing them to message their target audiences effectively yet inexpensively at the touch of a button. Who knows what exciting leads could be generated in the weeks and months ahead?”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).