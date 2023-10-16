For young graduates, internships and seeking their first job is always a challenge. But a UAE-based startup has come to the fore to help young people land their first job in some of the big local and international companies.

Oliv is a recruitment platform based out of the UAE, targeted at young people aged below 30 in the Gulf region and Pakistan and specialises in providing internships, freelance and remote work.

“Students who are in the final years of the university and those who have just graduated with two to four years of experience and looking for jobs or internships can use our platform. We specialise in providing job opportunities to people under the age of 30 and work with big brands such as Careem, Sephora, Sony and many others,” Adeel Abid, chief business officer, Oliv, told Khaleej Times at the Expand North Star exhibition in Dubai on Sunday.

The platform has registered 500,000 candidates and a database of over 10,000 employers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other GCC countries. The company’s website has listed Sephora, Careem, Samsung, Canon, Johnson’s and Bose.

“We also offer candidates the opportunity to upskill themselves through Oliv’s interactive master classes learning programmes. They will also receive a certificate after the completion of the course. In addition, CV writing and interview preparation guides are provided free of cost,” Abid said.

“Our philosophy is to learn and earn. We teach and help to earn candidates if they can’t find a job or internship. The majority – over 80 per cent – of companies and candidates are from the UAE. We also have a vetting process for all the candidates.”

He pointed out that there are no charges for employers but they have the option to purchase job posts, annual subscriptions or reach out to its specialist team for talent head-hunting.

Remote candidates can also buy personal landing page, website and payment portal for a small amount.

