UAE – The UAE is expected to witness a growing demand for highly skilled professionals as 2025 begins, particularly in the AI field, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The nation’s job market has anchored its position as a global destination for professionals seeking opportunities across various sectors.

The Gulf country ranked first on the regional level and fifth globally among the most preferred destinations for digital nomads, as per CEOWORLD Magazine.

Rabea Ataya, CEO of Bayt.com, noted that AI will shape the UAE’s job market in 2025.

Projections for 2025 include a 5.10% growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 4.10% by the World Bank, and 4.50% by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

This economic expansion is expected to positively impact the job market, particularly for professionals skilled in AI-related fields, including machine learning (ML), AI programming, data science, and process automation experts.

