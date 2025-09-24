DUBAI: ENOC Group is reaffirming its commitment to investing in Emirati talent and building a future-ready Emirati workforce with its participation in the annual Ru'ya 2025, to be held from September 23-25 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

At Ru'ya 2025, ENOC aims to attract top Emirati graduates and experienced professionals for a range of critical specialisations, including Refinery and Chemical engineers, professionals in Cyber Security and IT Infrastructure. The Group is targeting around 100 vacancies across different departments.

Having achieved more than 50 percent Emiratisation overall, ENOC has maintained 100 percent Emiratisation at the executive management level since 2018, in line with the objectives of “We the UAE 2031” vision, which aim to strengthen the role of national talent in leading strategic sectors and to lay the foundations of a diversified, competitive economy driven by knowledge and innovation.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO, ENOC Group, said, “Ru'ya Careers Fair 2025 is a critical platform for ENOC Group to connect with bright Emirati talent, enabling us to actively integrate top local talent into our diverse operations. As a national champion in the energy sector, and with an accelerating digital economy, we are keen on cultivating the next generation of leaders and innovators who will secure our nation's energy future and contribute to its economic prosperity. Investing in our Emirati workforce, especially the youth, is pivotal to ENOC's success and to drive innovation in the UAE’s energy future.”

ENOC's robust talent acquisition strategy is aligned with the UAE's vision for a knowledge-based economy, focusing on nurturing local capabilities across critical sectors. Candidates interested in applying for these roles can apply directly at the stand located at Za'abeel Hall 3, pavilion Z3-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, or through ENOC Group’s Careers page on the website at https://www.enoc.com/careers.

To support long-term career advancement and leadership within the energy sector, ENOC Group has developed a comprehensive suite of initiatives to ensure the continuous development of its Emirati talent. These include academic sponsorships, internships, and national and international specialised training, notably the pioneering Graduate Development Programme (GDP) that aims to enhance functional, behavioural, professional, managerial, and leadership skills.

Further underscoring this commitment, ENOC recently announced that its latest cohort from the rigorous 36-month ENOC Technical Training Program (TTP), which commenced in November 2023, has successfully transitioned to practical field deployment, marking a crucial step in their professional development. ENOC's sustained investment in its people ensures a resilient, innovative, and Emirati-led workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global energy industry.