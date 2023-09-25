DOHA: The Center for Entrepreneurship & Organizational Excellence (CEOE) at Qatar University (QU) has launched the second edition of innovation, entrepreneurship, and excellence award for startups.

The award aims to pay tribute to and encourage the talented owners of Qatari and regional startups, teaching staff, as well as excelled students of QU, in addition to bolstering innovation and caring for budding entrepreneurs.

The edition of this award featured a host of honorees in quest of paying tribute to various accomplishments of startups, as this year's edition includes the businessman award, best businesswoman award, social entrepreneur award, best startup award, as well as awards for best companies in fintech, education technology and health technology.

The awards include an award for best startup in e-commerce, a best startup in green technology regionally, the award for best startup in deep tech regionally and award for studying special cases for researchers from teaching staff and students.

In addition, QU called on entrepreneurs and startups in Qatar and the region to submit their applications, adding that a jury committee consisting of experts in industry and academics will embark on evaluating the submitted applications based on innovation, inferentiality, scalability, and growth potential.

It pointed out that interested entrepreneurs and startups can submit their requests to compete for the second edition of the award on the official website of the award: http://qatarentrepreneurshipawards.com/.

