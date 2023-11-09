GWC, Qatar Development Bank sign co-operation agreement to support MSMEs

GWC and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) have signed a co-operation agreement to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The agreement was signed by Rajeswar Govindan, chief operating officer, GWC, and Dr Hamad Mejegheer, executive director of Advisory and Business Incubations at QDB during the GWC Forum 2023.

GWC is Qatar’s “No 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider,” while QDB is committed to developing and empowering Qatari entrepreneurs and businesses to innovate and compete internationally while contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification and the development of its private sector.

Govindan said: “The co-operation between GWC and QDB will strengthen our offering to MSMEs across the country and help to boost the local economy as we build towards Qatar National Vision 2030. Both our companies are committed to supporting startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes as we grow the economy and continue to leverage the hosting of mega events like the FIFA World Cup.”

Mejegheer said: “We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership to support businesses across Qatar. This agreement will play a significant role in building synergies between our organisations as we collaborate closely with businesses of varying sizes. This is yet another commitment to developing Qatar’s economy as we work to achieve the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

As part of the agreement, GWC will provide preferential rates for logistics solutions to businesses affiliated with QDB. GWC will also offer accommodation solutions, provide logistics consultation services, offer preferential rates for UPS services to QDB staff and clients, and facilitate a holistic offering for QDB clients engaged in export services. The two companies will also explore future collaboration opportunities related to incubation and acceleration programmes, forums, and events.

Saud al-Emadi, senior manager, Business Transformation, GWC, said: “Partnering with QDB illustrates GWC’s ongoing commitment to supporting new and existing businesses in Qatar. Our combined expertise is sure to benefit a range of enterprises and help to further develop the local economy.”

