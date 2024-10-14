Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express Qatar, marking the launch of ‘DHL4SMEs’.



As Qatar continues to witness the rise of entrepreneurship and e-commerce, DHL4SMEs is positioned as a resource for SMEs seeking comprehensive guidance across multiple aspects of their operations. Through this initiative, businesses will gain access to up-to-date information from industry leaders and experts, enabling them to stay informed and competitive.



The partnership between DHL Express and Commercial Bank reflects the shared vision of both institutions to nurture and empower entrepreneurs in the country by providing them with the tools and expertise to prosper in today’s fast-evolving business environment.



Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager and Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with DHL on the DHL4SMEs initiative is a powerful testament to Commercial Bank's commitment to accelerating Qatar’s economic development. Our strategic focus on Enterprise Banking for our Small & Medium Enterprise customers, is in line with the Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which identifies SMEs as one of the key constituents of the country's economic diversification and future growth.



“By providing SMEs with cutting-edge resources, industry expertise, and tailored support, we are positioning them to overcome complex challenges and unlock new growth opportunities. This initiative goes beyond mere support—it acts as a transformative force, empowering entrepreneurs to innovate and thrive in an increasingly competitive global market."



Ahmed Elfangary, country manager, DHL Express said, “We are thrilled to welcome Commercial Bank as a valued partner in our DHL4SMEs program. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower small and medium-sized enterprises with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s competitive market.



“By combining CB's financial expertise with our Program Partners knowledge, we are creating a comprehensive support system that will help SMEs navigate their growth journey with confidence and efficiency. Together, we are committed to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and supporting the success of SMEs across Qatar and the region.”



Martin Ncube, assistant general manager and Head of Enterprise Banking at Commercial Bank, further emphasised the impact of the collaboration, adding, " DHL4SMEs represents more than just logistics support; it’s a comprehensive platform that brings together Commercial Bank’s financial expertise and DHL Express’ global reach. This partnership strengthens our ability to serve as a true business partner for SMEs, ensuring they have the resources and insights to navigate challenges and drive long-term growth."

