QNB has enhanced its SME Digital Onboarding Platform, now enabling end-to-end online account opening for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



This upgrade allows new entrepreneurs or established businesses to open their accounts fully digitally, securely, and within minutes, eliminating the need for branch visits.



SME clients can now access QNB’s banking services anytime, anywhere, without physical paperwork or branch appointments to receive their IBAN and account details straight away upon successful application.



The revamped platform includes optical character recognition, facial identification and digital signature verification, to streamline the onboarding process, while ensuring compliance and security.



Commenting on this enhancement, Khalid Ahmed al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice-President, QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, said: “Our strong commitment to enabling SME growth is a vital pillar for our national economic development. By embedding solutions directly into the digital onboarding process, QNB not only simplifies access to essential financial tools but also reinforces its leadership in banking innovation across the region."



From loans to customised financing packages and solutions, QNB said it is committed to supporting businesses at every stage of their growth journey.

