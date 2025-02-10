Doha: As part of its firm commitment to digitally empower businesses, Vodafone Qatar recently hosted an event, in collaboration with DHL and its partners, to showcase the importance of digitalisation and best practices for the growth and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar.

Under the program DHL4SMEs, Vodafone Qatar emphasised the need for digitisation especially for small and medium businesses and presented its various solutions that SMEs can embrace for greater efficiency across their business operations.

Participants had the chance to explore how their businesses can be empowered through digital payments using Vodafone Qatar’s iPay. This solution offers customers direct access to instant local transfers to all banks and wallets under the Qatar mobile payment network, as well as the international remittance and merchant payments.

The event also stressed the importance of security, delving into mobile security trends, challenges, and solutions, whilst showcasing the role of Vodafone Qatar’s Lookout Mobile Security services. These offer a proactive solution designed to detect, identify, and prevent mobile threats, providing comprehensive protection for iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices. The discussions reinforced the critical role of robust security tools in ensuring business continuity and safeguarding operations.

Head of Public Sector Sales at Vodafone Qatar, Mohamed Mohsin Al Yafei commented, “It is an honour to host this collaborative event to drive SME development and growth as we continue to support Qatar’s digital transformation, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030. At Vodafone, we are dedicated to equipping SMEs with the necessary tools to enhance their operations through digital innovation, driving greater efficiency across the industry.”

Throughout the event, Vodafone Qatar and DHL engaged with industry experts, partners, and other SMEs to share experiences and review opportunities for collaborations.

