A 400-metre-deep hole in the earth, dug by scientists on Saudi Arabia’s western coast, will help answer key questions around energy security and reducing carbon footprints via geothermal energy.

The well, at 1,312ft deep, or almost half a kilometre, could lay the foundations for geothermal's entry into the energy transition toolset, especially in the Gulf region.

Bored down from the campus ground at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), on the Red Sea coastline, it is an ambitious project funded by the Saudi government and represents one of many investments across the Gulf and the globe to harness this technology.

