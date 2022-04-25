Muscat: Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company announced the completion of the execution works and the start of the commercial operation of the water transmission line project that links the Sohar Water Desalination Plant and Al Dahirah Governorate.

Ibrahim bin Hamed Al Hasani, Project Senior Manager, said that the total cost of this project is OMR150 million.

He said, “The project included the interconnection of the water transmission line to the Sohar Desalination plant with a total length of 230 kilometres. The project has 15 has also the construction of 15 tanks with a total storage capacity of 451.000 cubic metres located in the wilayats of Sohar, Ibri and Dhank. In addition, the project consists of four pumping stations with a maximum capacity that can reach 144,000 cubic metres per day and pipes line, and a pipeline with a path parallel to the path of the current water carrier line from Sohar to Al Buraimi Governorate. So, this route will be used to meet the future water needs also for Al Buraimi Governorate by linking the two water transmission systems together in several stations to complete the connection of the water transmission system between the governorates of Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi."

