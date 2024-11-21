Tunisia intends to allocate 7.1 billion Tunisian dinars ($2.2 billion) for the development of the power sector in 2025, including renewable energy projects, a newspaper said on Thursday.

The North African Arab country has set a target to expand reliance on solar and wind power to 35 percent in the next six years and slash electricity imports from Algeria and Libya, the Arabic language daily Alshuruq said, citing an Electricity Ministry report.

In the first 9 months of 2024, Tunisia imported nearly 14 percent of its power supplies while the rest was secured through the domestic network, it said.

“According to the 2025 draft budget law, the Government intends to allocate TND7.1 billion to support the power sector and ensure sufficient subsidies to check any increase in prices.”

The report expected that solar and wind energy projects would enable Tunisia to produce nearly 4,850 megawatts (MW) of green electricity by 2030.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.