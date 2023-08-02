(TAP) - A series of water projects are underway in the Tataouine governorate to improve the supply of drinking water to the local population.

One of these projects is the construction of a deep well in Tataouine-Nord at a cost of 380,000 dinars, before it is connected to the national water distribution utility SONEDE network, scheduled for the first week of August.

Khaoula Madani, district manager of SONEDE in Tataouine, told TAP three wells in the region had already been connected to the SONEDE network in March and April, and another well in Ghomrassen was due to be completed in order to avoid water shortages that have occurred in recent months.

Also in Remada, the governor of Tataouine gave the go-ahead for the operation and electrification of a deep well, at a total cost of around 800,000 dinars, and the commissioning of a well in Bir Lahmer, at a cost of 280,000 dinars.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).