Iraq has handed over land to France’s TotalEnergies and PowerChina to build two solar power plants under agreements signed in 2023, an official report said on Wednesday.

The two sites are located in the central Babylon and Karbala governorates and the projects have a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) for TotalEnergies and 750MW for PowerChina, Alsabah daily said, quoting Electricity Ministry spokesman Ahmed Mousa.

Mousa said another site was handed over to Iraq’’s Al-Bilal Group but he did not mention the project’s capacity.

He said the Ministry is negotiating with Saudi's ACWA Power for a similar project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

