Having successfully delivered the water transmission pipeline project linking Suhar with Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate, Oman Water and Wastewater Services Co (OWWSC) — part of Nama Group — is now focused on the completion of three key equally notable water transmission schemes.

Efforts to strengthen the water transmission line in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate are now around 56 per cent complete, while a similar transmission line serving North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates is about 42 per cent complete.

The significance of the three projects was highlighted on the first anniversary of OWWSC’s launch of its operational work in the water and wastewater sectors, which also coincides with its incorporation into Nama Group with the mandate to manage and develop the water and wastewater sectors across the Sultanate of Oman, with the exception of Dhofar Governorate.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Eng Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors — Nama Group, and senior officials of OWWSC. Employees watched the event from various work sites via the company's YouTube platform.

The event, focusing on the theme, ‘One Team, One Family’, began with welcome remarks by Qais bin Saud al Zakwani, CEO of the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC), who hailed the teamwork and cohesion of the employees as one integrated group following the amalgamation of the water and wastewater sectors.

Significantly, the company achieved more than 38 million man-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI).

In his speech, the CEO also outlined the operational efficiency of the water and wastewater networks, which amounted to 96 per cent during the past year. The total length of the networks is about 26,000 km. Water production in 2021 amounted to about 424 million cubic metres.

In recognition of these achievements, OWWSC will designate June 1 of every year as ‘Water and Wastewater Sector Annual Day’, with a focus on “High Professionalism for Better Efficiency.”

