Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (Amiantit), a major diversified industrial group, has announced that one of its affiliates, as part of consortium, has been awarded a contract to manage, operate and maintain water and environmental treatment services in the northern sector for Saudi Arabia.

International Water Distribution Company Limited (Tawzea) - which is 50 per cent owned by Amiantit - along with its consortium partners Aqualia Spain Company and Alhaj Abdullah Ali Riza Company (Haaco) has secured the SR400.16 million ($106.16 million) deal awarded by the National Water Company, said Amiantit in its filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange Tawadul.

Under the seven-year contract, which is yet to be signed, the consortium will manage the operation and maintenance of water and environmental treatment services in the northern sector by raising operational efficiency, technical knowledge, quality and availability of services and maintenance requirements in the sector. The sector serves four regions in the north of Saudi Arabia.

Tawzea, which specialises in the management of concessions and the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater facilities, owns 39 per cent of the project’s company to implement the contract, Amiantit added.

