Egypt’s TAQA Arabia announced on Thursday that TAQA Power, its full-service energy and utility subsidiary. has commissioned the largest solar power plant in Sharm El-Sheikh in South Sinai governorate with a total capacity of 20 megawatts (MW).
The photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant will supply 30 percent of the power load of the Nabq tourist region, where Global Energy, another TAQA Arabia company, is licensed to provide electricity distribution services and implement self-consumption projects.
TAQA Arabia’s Chief Executive Officer Pakinam Kafafi said the project was fast-tracked and commissioned in four months and contributes to the greening of Sharm el-Sheikh together the company’s EV charging and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicles.
TAQA Power’s Managing Director Sami AbdelKader said the 250-million-Egyptian-pound project will reduce carbon emissions by about 500,000 tonnes through its 25-year operating period.
The company’s solar corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) portfolio stands at 100 MW with the latest additions being a 6MW plant at Dina Farms in the Beheira governorate, and a 5MW plant at the Red Sea resort of Somabay.
(1 US Dollar = 19.67 Egyptian Pounds)
