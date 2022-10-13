Egypt’s TAQA Arabia announced on Thursday that TAQA Power, its full-service energy and utility subsidiary. has commissioned the largest solar power plant in Sharm El-Sheikh in South Sinai governorate with a total capacity of 20 megawatts (MW).

The photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant will supply 30 percent of the power load of the ​​Nabq tourist region, where Global Energy, another TAQA Arabia company, is licensed to provide electricity distribution services and implement self-consumption projects.

TAQA Arabia’s Chief Executive Officer Pakinam Kafafi said the project was fast-tracked and commissioned in four months and contributes to the greening of Sharm el-Sheikh together the company’s EV charging and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicles.

TAQA Power’s Managing Director Sami AbdelKader said the 250-million-Egyptian-pound project will reduce carbon emissions by about 500,000 tonnes through its 25-year operating period.

The company’s solar corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) portfolio stands at 100 MW with the latest additions being a 6MW plant at Dina Farms in the Beheira governorate, and a 5MW plant at the Red Sea resort of Somabay.

(1 US Dollar = 19.67 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)