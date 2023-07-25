UAE district cooling provider Tabreed said its Omani unit has secured a contract from the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation for setting up a sustainable cooling plant on a 1,500-sq-m area at the Innovation Park Muscat in the sultanate.

On completion, the key facility will boast a total cooling capacity of 10,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

The contract agreement was signed by Dr Rahma Ibrahim Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Engineer Abdullah Said Al Hinai, CEO of Tabreed Oman.

Under this deal, Tabreed Oman will be responsible for the construction of the central cooling plant for Innovation Park Muscat and operate it in accordance with the highest technical and professional standards.

The sustainable plant will provide the necessary cooling infrastructure for a wide variety of existing and future buildings in the region, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

